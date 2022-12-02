Global Submarine Cable Systems Market to Reach $28.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Cable Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033023/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Power Cables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Communication Cables segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Submarine Cable Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Fujitsu Limited
Hawaiki Cable Limited
Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NEC Corporation
Nexans SA
Nokia Corporation
Prysmian Group
Subcom, LLC
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033023/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Submarine Cable Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Power Cables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Cables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Communication Cables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication Cables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Submarine Cable Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore Wind by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Offshore Wind by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Wind by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inter-Country & Island Connections by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Inter-Country & Island
Connections by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Inter-Country & Island
Connections by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore Oil & Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Offshore Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore
Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore
Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore
Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems
by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems
by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections
and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore
Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable Systems by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offshore
Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine
Cable Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island
Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Submarine
Cable Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and
Offshore Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Submarine Cable Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island
Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Submarine Cable Systems by Application - Power Cables and
Communication Cables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Power Cables and Communication Cables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Cables and Communication Cables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Submarine Cable Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind,
Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island
Connections and Offshore Oil & Gas Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Submarine Cable
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offshore Wind, Inter-Country & Island Connections and Offshore
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033023/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Submarine Cable Systems Market to Reach $28.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Submarine Cable Systems estimated at US$13. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Cable Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033023/?utm_source=GNW