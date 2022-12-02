Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date 12/07/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,610
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.890/6.550
Total Number of Bids Received 7
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,430
Total Number of Successful Bids 5
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 5
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.890/6.550
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.910/6.540
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.890/6.550
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.896/6.550
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.910/6.540
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.860/6.580
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.887/6.560
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.31