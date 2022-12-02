|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|Settlement Date
|12/07/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,610
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.890
|/
|6.550
|Total Number of Bids Received
|7
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,430
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.890
|/
|6.550
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.910
|/
|6.540
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.890
|/
|6.550
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.896
|/
|6.550
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.910
|/
|6.540
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.860
|/
|6.580
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.887
|/
|6.560
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.31
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND