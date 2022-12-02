Insights on the Sweeteners Global Market to 2030 - Players Include ADM, Ingredion, Cargill, Roquette Freres and Tate & Lyle

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweeteners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Sucrose, Tagatose), by Form (Solid, Liquid), by Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sweeteners market size is expected to reach USD 97.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing application of sweeteners in the food and beverage industry across the globe is driving the market. Further, the growing prevalence of diseases associated with high sugar consumption has increased the demand for low- or no-calorie sweeteners such as high-intensity sweeteners.



Increasing health consciousness among consumers in emerging economies is expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of honey and artificial sweeteners is majorly attributed to rising health consciousness among consumers to encourage healthier and more nutritious food around the globe. In addition to this, the rising inclination towards natural products is propelling the growth of the market.



Increasing frequency of diseases occurring due to unhealthy lifestyles has resulted in the growing demand for nutrient-rich food, which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Low-calorie sweeteners such as high-intensity sweeteners, polyol sweeteners, and rare sugar are anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to their increasing applications and health benefits.



The growing prevalence of diseases associated with high sugar consumption has increased the demand for low- or no-calorie sweeteners. Low-calorie sweeteners contain very few calories but have a high intensity of sweetness per gram than high-calorie sweeteners such as table sugar, fruit juice concentrates, and corn syrup. They are widely used in various beverages and foods such as frozen desserts, yogurt, candies, baked goods, chewing gum, breakfast cereals, gelatins, and puddings.



Rising awareness regarding obesity and cardiovascular diseases is expected to limit the demand for fatty foods and food with added high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and sucrose, which are considered high-calorie sweeteners. This factor is anticipated to positively support the growth of high-intensity sweeteners such as stevia, aspartame, and fat replacers such as whey protein and starch.



Europe is witnessing an increased demand for cakes, pastries, bread-based products, and beverages, which is driving the demand for sweeteners. Further, increasing health-conscious population is expected to support sales of healthy food and beverages, along with healthy sweeteners in Europe. According to the British Soft Drinks Association, low-/no-calorie drinks held a share of 68.6% of the total sales of soft drinks in the U.K. in 2020. Low-calorie food and beverages are gaining popularity in the region, thus contributing to the growth of the market for high-intensity sweeteners, fat replacements, and flavor enhancers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $80.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global

Sweeteners Market Report Highlights

The sucrose type segment led the market in 2021 owing to its wide application in the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products industries, easy availability, and low costs

The liquid form segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of 2.9% over the forecast period as the liquid form offers more solubility and flexibility for use in different applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of over 30.0% in 2021. The increasing application of sweeteners in various food products in economies such as China and India is a key factor contributing to the growth of the food and beverage industry in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Sweeteners Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook: Food Additives Market

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook: Sugar Substitute Market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1. Sugarcane

3.3.1.2. Sugar beet

3.3.1.3. Corn

3.3.1.4. Wheat

3.3.1.5. Stevia

3.3.1.6. Monk Fruit

3.3.1.7. Wood

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Technology Trends

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. U.S.

3.4.2. Europe

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sweeteners Market



Chapter 4. Sweeteners Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Sweeteners Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Solid

5.2.1. Solid sweeteners market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)

5.3. Liquid

5.3.1. Liquid sweeteners market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)



Chapter 6. Sweeteners Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3. Bakery & Confectionery

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by bakery & confectionery, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)

6.4. Beverages

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by beverages, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)

6.5. Dairy & Frozen Desserts

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by dairy & frozen desserts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)

6.6. Pharmaceuticals

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by pharmaceuticals,2017 - 2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by others, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons, USD Million)



Chapter 7. Sweeteners Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.1.1. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, and Emerging Players)

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. List of distributors and channel partners

8.2.2. List of End Users

8.3. Company Ranking Analysis, 2021

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company market position analysis (Public Companies)

8.4.2. Competitive dashboard analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List Of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

8.5.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.6. Sweetener Retail Brands- Product Portfolio



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. ADM

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Ingredion

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Cargill, Incorporated

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Roquette Freres

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Tate & Lyle

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Foodchem International Corporation

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. PureCircle

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Pyure Brands LLC.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Beeyond the Hive

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Dabur India Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.11. Kerry Group plc

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.12. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.13. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.14. DFI Corporation

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.15. Nascent Health Sciences, LLC

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxh5w6

