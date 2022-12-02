Global Sterility Indicators Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterility Indicators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033009/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the period 2020-2027. Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$951.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR
The Sterility Indicators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$349.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3m Company
Anderson Products, Inc
Cantel Medical Corporation
Cardinal Health
Getinge Ab
gke-GmbH
Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC
Matachana Group
Mesa Laboratories
PMS
Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc
Steris plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033009/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sterility Indicators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Device Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Heat by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Temperature by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Low Temperature by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Filtration by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Sterilization Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Sterilization Methods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sterilization
Methods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: World Sterility Indicators Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sterility Indicators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by Type -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological
and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sterility Indicators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sterility Indicators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sterility Indicators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological
and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sterility Indicators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological
and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sterility Indicators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological
and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological
and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sterility Indicators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by Type -
Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and
Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories /
Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical
Companies and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical
Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,
Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterility Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low
Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and
Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by
Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization
Methods for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033009/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sterility Indicators Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sterility Indicators estimated at US$757. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterility Indicators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033009/?utm_source=GNW