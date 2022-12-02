The Worldwide Industrial Maintenance Services Industry is Projected to Reach $85.8 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Maintenance Services Market By Service, By Location, By End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial maintenance services market size was valued at $49,011.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $85,815.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2031.



An industrial maintenance service is extensively utilized by industries, such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and processing. It includes digital and mechanical services that are aimed at upkeeping the machineries and equipment in proper condition in any kind of industrial facility.



Industrial maintenance services are available in digital and non-digital forms, such as predictive maintenance software and machinery inspection & repair services. Often, industrial maintenance services are used by industries that are very complex and do not have a skilled workforce to carry out maintenance. Moreover, various industries simply outsource maintenance services so that they can focus more on their core offerings.



Rise in population, globalization, and rise in disposable income of people has fueled the growth of manufacturing industries such as consumer goods, automotives, medical equipment manufacturing, and others. Additionally, the demand for energy and automobiles is being driven by urbanization and population increase, which is also anticipated to drive demand for the oil and gas sector.

However, the maintenance services led to machinery downtime, which increases the overall cost of the production. This is expected to constrain the market. Furthermore, development of technologies that have enabled automated maintenance scheduling is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the industrial maintenance services market growth.



The global industrial maintenance services market is segmented on the basis of service, location, end-user industries, and region. By service, the market is categorized into inspection, maintenance, and repair. On the basis of location, it is bifurcated into on shore, and off shore. And on the basis of end-user industry, the market is categorized into oil & gas, manufacturing, power generation, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as business expansion, product launch, and acquisition to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the industrial maintenance services market report include Advanced Technology Services, Baker Hughes Company, Bell and Howell LLC, Bilfinger (Bilfinger Industrial Services Polska Sp. z o.o.), Caverion Corporation, Global Electronic Services, Inc., Global Offshore Engineering, Kirti Telnet Pvt. Ltd., Lee Industrial Contracting, Marshall Industrial Technologies, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, NAES Corporation, Petrofac Limited, SGK India Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Total Resource Management (IDCON), and Valmet Ltd.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial maintenance services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial maintenance services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the industrial maintenance services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial maintenance services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $49011 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $85815.5 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Inspection

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Maintenance

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Repair

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY LOCATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On Shore

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Off Shore

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Oil and Gas

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Manufacturing

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.3.4 Manufacturing Industrial Maintenance Services Market by Industry

6.3.4.1 Automotive Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4.2 Consumer Goods Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4.3 Electronics Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4.4 Others Market size and forecast, by region

6.4 Power Generation

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Baker Hughes Company

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Bell and Howell LLC

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Bilfinger (Bilfinger Industrial Services Polska Sp. z o.o.)

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Caverion Corporation

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Global Electronic Services, Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Global Offshore Engineering

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Kirti Telnet Pvt. Ltd.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Lee Industrial Contracting

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Marshall Industrial Technologies

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 NAES Corporation

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Petrofac Limited

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 SGK India Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Siemens AG

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 Valmet Ltd.

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Total Resource Management

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwm74e

Attachment