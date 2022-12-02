Finnish English

Oma Savings Bank Plc's EUR 20 million debenture 2/2022 has been fully subscribed

The EUR 20 million debenture 2/2022 issued by Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on 14 November 2022 has been fully subscribed on 2 December 2022, and the sale of the loan has been suspended before the end of the sale period. The debenture is fully credited to the Company's Tier 2 capital.

OmaSp informed earlier in the autumn of its measures to strengthen the Company's capital structure due to changes in the interest rate environment. The Company's bank-level Total Capital (TC) ratio was 14.0% at the end of September 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company's capital adequacy position has remained stable and the Company's bank-level Total Capital (TC) ratio was 13.8% at the end of October 2022. The debenture issued strengthens the Company's capital adequacy by 0.8 percentage points against the situation at the end of October.

The debenture is a popular savings product among the Company's customers, and the second loan issued during the fall was fully subscribed within fifteen days of sale. In addition, the Company has said that it is preparing for the issuance of the next debenture loan in the amount of EUR 20-30 million for the beginning of 2023. Debentures and other ongoing measures have a significant positive effect on the development of the Company's capital adequacy.

Bank-level capital adequacy 31 October 2022 30 September 2022 31 August 2022 Total capital (TC) ratio 13.8% 14.0% 13.5%





