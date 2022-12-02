Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032979/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cervical Fusion Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Spine Biologics Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Spine Biologics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Alphatec Spine Inc.
Depuy Synthes
Globus Medical, Inc
K2M Group Holdings, Inc.
Medtronic
NuVasive, Inc.
Orthofix International N.V.
RTI Surgical, Inc.
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar
Fusion Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar
Fusion Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cervical Fusion Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cervical Fusion Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Fusion Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spine Biologics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Spine Biologics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Spine Biologics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Decompression Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Spinal Decompression
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Decompression
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Open by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Open by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Minimally Invasive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Minimally Invasive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Minimally Invasive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal
Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion &
Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,
Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal
Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion
Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral
Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression
Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,
Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,
Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion
Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral
Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression
Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion
Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral
Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression
Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion
Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral
Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression
Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,
Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal
Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion &
Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,
Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal
Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,
Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery
Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion
Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral
Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression
Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical
Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture
Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and
Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic
Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine
Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,
Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants
and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar
Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics,
Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal
Decompression Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal
Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,
Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression
Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery
Type - Open and Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants
and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally
Invasive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal
Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spinal Implants and
Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants
and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
