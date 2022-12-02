Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032979/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cervical Fusion Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.







Spine Biologics Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Spine Biologics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Alphatec Spine Inc.

Depuy Synthes

Globus Medical, Inc

K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032979/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar

Fusion Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar

Fusion Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cervical Fusion Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cervical Fusion Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Fusion Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spine Biologics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Spine Biologics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Spine Biologics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Decompression Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Spinal Decompression

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Decompression

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Open by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Open by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Minimally Invasive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Minimally Invasive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Minimally Invasive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal

Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion &

Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,

Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal

Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion

Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral

Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression

Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,

Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,

Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion

Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral

Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression

Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion

Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral

Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression

Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion

Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral

Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression

Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,

Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal

Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion &

Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,

Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spinal

Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,

Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Spinal Implants and Surgery

Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion

Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral

Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression

Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical

Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture

Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and

Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally Invasive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic

Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine

Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices,

Spinal Decompression Devices and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants

and Surgery Devices by Product - Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar

Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics,

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal

Decompression Devices and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal

Implants and Surgery Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices,

Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression

Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery

Type - Open and Minimally Invasive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Spinal Implants

and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Open and Minimally

Invasive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Spinal

Implants and Surgery Devices by Surgery Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Open and Minimally Invasive for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Spinal Implants and

Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants

and Surgery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________