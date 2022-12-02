Sentient IV Files Closeout Early Warning Report in Respect of Mawson Gold Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Executive GP IV, Limited ("Sentient IV") announces that it has filed a closeout early warning report in respect of its holdings of common shares ("Mawson Shares") of Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson"). Sentient IV, through a series of trades through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on December 1, 2022, disposed of an aggregate of 3,700,524 Mawson Shares, representing approximately 1.26% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $573,581.22 (or $0.155 per Mawson Share) (the "Sentient IV Dispositions"). In addition, Sentient Executive GP III, Limited ("Sentient III"), through a series of trades through the facilities of the TSX on November 30, 2022 and December 1, 2022, disposed of an aggregate of 8,002,476 Mawson Shares, representing approximately 2.73% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,255,096.83 (or approximately $0.157 per Mawson Share) (collectively, with the Sentient IV Dispositions, the "Dispositions").

Immediately prior to giving effect to the Dispositions, (i) Sentient III had control or direction over 8,002,476 Mawson Shares, and (ii) Sentient IV had control or direction over 29,413,369 Mawson Shares, representing approximately 2.73% and 10.02%, respectively, of the outstanding Mawson Shares on a basic basis (assuming 293,590,800 Mawson Shares are outstanding as of the date hereof).

Immediately after giving effect to the Dispositions, (i) Sentient III had control or direction over nil Mawson Shares, and (ii) Sentient IV had control or direction over 25,712,845 Mawson Shares, representing nil% and approximately 8.76%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding Mawson Shares on a basic basis (assuming 293,590,800 Mawson Shares are outstanding as of the date hereof).

Following the Dispositions, Sentient III and Sentient IV own or control, directly or indirectly, less than 10% of the outstanding Mawson Shares. Accordingly, except as may be required under relevant securities laws, (i) Sentient IV will no longer file insider reports in respect of its ownership of securities of Mawson, and (ii) Sentient III and Sentient IV will no longer file early warning reports in respect of its ownership of securities of Mawson.

Sentient IV holds the Mawson Shares for investment purposes and not with a view to materially affecting control of Mawson. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, Sentient IV may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Mawson, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Mawson. Except as may be required under relevant securities laws, Sentient III and Sentient IV are under no obligation to update this disclosure following the date hereof.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Sentient IV, please contact Mike de Leeuw at (345) 946-4111.