17_2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement 17/2022

Major shareholder announcement

Kolding, Denmark, 2 December 2022 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act:

Norlys Holding A/S, registration (CVR) number 25482190, Tietgensvej 4, DK-8600 Silkeborg ("Norlys Holding"), and Norlys a.m.b.a., Tietgensvej 4, DK-8600 Silkeborg (“Norlys a.m.b.a.”), have notified the Company that:

Norlys Holding has sold and transferred its total shareholding in the Company of nominal 7,422,230 shares, each of a nominal value of DKK 1, in connection with an internal share transfer of the shares to Norlys a.m.b.a. Consequently, Norlys Holding now holds no shares in the Company and Norlys a.m.b.a. holds a total of nominal 7,422,230 shares in the Company, corresponding to 8.92% of the total share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

