Global Specialty Amines Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Amines estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corp Protection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $490 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

The Specialty Amines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$490 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$631 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$404 Million by the year 2027.



Water Treatment Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR

In the global Water Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$230.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$396.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Arkema Group
Ascend Performance Materials
BASF SE
BorsodChem MCHZ s.r.o.
Eastman Chemical Company
Huntsman International LLC
Mersaco
The Dow Chemical Company
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Specialty Amines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
