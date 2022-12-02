Global Special Effect Pigments Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Special Effect Pigments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032959/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metallic Pigments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$656.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pearlescent Pigments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Special Effect Pigments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$164.6 Million by the year 2027.
Other Types Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$91.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$141.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metallic Pigments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Metallic Pigments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metallic Pigments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pearlescent Pigments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pearlescent Pigments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pearlescent Pigments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Inks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Printing Inks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Special Effect Pigments Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic
Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic
Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic
Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments
by Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments
by Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic
Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Special
Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent
Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic
Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Special
Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metallic
Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect Pigments
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &
Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks,
Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special
Effect Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints &
Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing
Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Special
Effect Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Special Effect Pigments by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Special Effect
Pigments by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing
Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing
Inks, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Special Effect Pigments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Type - Metallic Pigments,
Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Special Effect Pigments by
Type - Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Special Effect
Pigments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metallic Pigments, Pearlescent Pigments and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Effect Pigments by Application - Paints & Coatings,
