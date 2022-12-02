At CAGR of 7.9%, Aircraft Antenna Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 0.9 Bn by 2026

Chicago, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Antenna Market by Frequency (VHF&UHF band, Ka/Ku/K band, HF band, X band, C band, L band), Antenna Type, Installation, Application, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) (2021-2026), The growth of this market is mainly driven by increase in airspace modernization programs, increase in demand for military UAVs and introduction of advanced aircraft systems.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Aircraft Antenna Market Research Report CAGR 7.9%

USD 0.9 Billion by 2026

USD 0.6 Billion in 2021 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion/Million) Segments Covered By Frequency, By Application, By Antenna Type, By Aircraft Type, By Installation, By End User Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Companies Covered L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US),

Honeywell International (US),

Collins Aerospace (US),

Cobham Limited (UK), and

The Boeing Company (US)

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Antenna Industry"

545– Tables

49 – Figures

372 – Pages

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is a prominent player in the aircraft antenna market. The company offers a wide range of aircraft antenna products for various applications and has a strong customer base of top aircraft manufacturers. The company manufactures airborne antennas such as VOR, ADB-S, radar antenna, and many more under Intelligence, Surveillance And Reconnaissance (ISR), Signals Intelligence (SIGNIT), and communication antennas. L3Harris Technologies Inc., with a significant R&D investment valued at around USD 329 million in 2020, has created new demand for aircraft antennas by launching innovative navigation, surveillance, and communication products for the aviation industry. The growth of the company is driven by strong customer relationships, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic partnerships with leading companies in the aircraft antenna market.

Cobham Limited is a technology and service provider that has operated as a unit of Advent International since January 2020. Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, took over Cobham Limited for USD 5.34 billion. In June 2021, Cobham Limited sold its Cobham Mission Systems to Eaton. The company is involved in design, manufacturing, and R&D of a wide range of specialized systems, equipment, and components related to the defense, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries. The company offers its solutions for the air, space, land, and maritime platforms. Cobham Aerospace Communications, a subsidiary of Cobham Limited, is a world leader in design and manufacture of antennas, enabling platforms such as general aviation, helicopter, business jet, regional jet, medium-range, long-range, and wide-body aircraft. The company manufactures VHF, VOR, localizers, glide slopes, markers, MLS dir., MLS omni, ATC-DME, ELT, and UHF for helicopters, trainer aircraft, business, and regional jets, medium size and long-range aircraft, and general aviation.

Honeywell International Inc. has an established presence in the technology and manufacturing of safety, energy, and security solutions. It also operates in the aerospace products & services sector and is listed among the 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average Companies. Honeywell International Inc. manufactures products such as electronic materials, turbochargers, antennas, specialty chemicals, control technologies, and sensing & security technologies for the aerospace industry. Honeywell satellite communications are deployed in aircraft units of all shapes and sizes worldwide to all commercial airlines, military aircraft to private jets, helicopters, UAVs, and urban air military. From sky to the ground, the company’s communication platforms enable flight crews and passengers to enjoy the luxuries of global high-speed data connectivity. Few antennas manufactured by the company are AC-27 Common Datalink Antenna, AMT 1800 Intermediate-Gain Antenna, and AMT-700 High-Gain Antenna.

The microstrip antenna segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on antenna type, the microstrip antenna segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Microstrip antennas are popular owing to their low manufacturing cost and ease of fabrication and integration with circuit components. These antennas are lightweight and can be easily mounted on the surface of aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, missiles, and even on handheld mobile devices.

The nose mounted segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on installation, the nose mounted segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. In most military and commercial aircraft, the nose cone also shelters radar antennas and other equipment that are used for the detection of meteorological phenomena, enemy aircraft, and the transmission of communication signals. In the nose section, the antennas installed are weather radar, glideslope, and localizers.

The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the need for better connectivity and communication in the aviation industry are additional factors influencing the growth of the aircraft antenna market.

The UAV segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of UAVs in the defense sector has boosted the aircraft antenna market. UAVs have less demanding flight profiles and environmental standard requirements than manned aircraft, and hence, the antennas used in UAVs are smaller and have lower mass as compared to those used in manned aircraft.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

The key factor responsible for North America leading the aircraft antennas market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region. The growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the North American aircraft antenna market.

