Freshworks to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:35 a.m. Pacific Time (2:35 p.m. Eastern Time).



An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 60,000 customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh

ir@freshworks.com

650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

pr@freshworks.com

408-348-1087