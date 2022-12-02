Pan American Energy Announces Addition to Advisory Team and Related Option Issuance

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce that Emilio Bunel has joined the Company’s advisory team effective December 1st, 2022. Mr. Bunel received his M.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1980 from the University of Chile and his Ph.D. in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology in 1988. He began his professional career at DuPont Central Research where he spent 12 years working on catalysis. From 2001 to 2008 he worked in the pharmaceutical industry. After spending twenty years in industry, Mr. Bunel was named director of the Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division at U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory in October 2008, where he was responsible for directing a science-based research, development, and early-stage engineering organization. In November 2017, he was named VP of Innovation at Sociedad Química y Minera (“SQM”), one of the largest lithium producers in the world. After serving with SQM, he joined the Catholic University of Chile as a professor with a joint appointment between the School of Chemistry and Pharmacy and the School of Engineering. His research interests are in the areas of new materials for energy storage and sustainable technologies to produce lithium raw materials.



Jason Latkowcer, CEO and Director comments, “We are excited to have someone with Emilio’s professional experience join our technical advisory team. Having worked for Dupont, the Department of Energy and one of the largest lithium companies in the world, SQM, his insights will be extremely valuable. We are committed to sourcing and using technology and technology partners that can help us achieve more sustainable techniques and processes. We believe Mr. Bunel is the right candidate to help guide the Company in this initiative, including evaluating the many new technologies being developed by others in the industry for claystone, brine, and lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite mineral extraction.”

Pan American also announces that it has granted 50,000 stock options (“Options”), each with an exercise price of $0.80, to Mr. Bunel in connection with his appointment to the technical advisory team. The options granted to Mr. Bunel shall vest in equal quarterly installments of 12,500 Options on December 1, 2022, June 1, 2023, December 1, 2023 and June 1, 2024. Each vested Option, upon payment of the exercise price, entitles Mr. Bunel to receive one common share of the Company. The Options granted to Mr. Bunel expire on December 1, 2027.

