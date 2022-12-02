Global Space Robotics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Space Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$599.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$792.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Altius Space

Astrobotic

Effective Space Solutions Limited

Honeybee Robotics

iSpace

Made in Space

Maxar Technologies

Motiv Space Systems Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Space Applications Services





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Space Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Space Robotics Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Space Robotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Remotely Operated Vehicles

(ROV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Remotely Operated

Vehicles (ROV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Remote Manipulator System

(RMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Manipulator

System (RMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ground by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near

Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Near Space by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Near Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Space by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Deep Space by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated

Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by Application -

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated

Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by Solution -

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services,

Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by Application -

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Near

Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Government and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software,

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System

(RMS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and

Remote Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep

Space and Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Near Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space

Robotics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Government and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Space Robotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Solution - Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Services, Software, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote

Manipulator System (RMS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by Application - Near Space, Deep Space and

Ground - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

Application - Near Space, Deep Space and Ground Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Near Space, Deep Space and Ground for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by End-Use - Government and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Robotics by

End-Use - Government and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Space Robotics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Robotics by Solution - Services, Software, Remotely

Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Remote Manipulator System (RMS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________