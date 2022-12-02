Global Space Robotics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032956/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Space Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$599.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$792.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Altius Space
Astrobotic
Effective Space Solutions Limited
Honeybee Robotics
iSpace
Made in Space
Maxar Technologies
Motiv Space Systems Inc
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Space Applications Services

