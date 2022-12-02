Global Sound Reinforcement Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sound Reinforcement Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032952/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Professional Speakers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Audio Sound Mixers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Sound Reinforcement market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Power Amplifiers Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Power Amplifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$913.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Apex Audio

Audio-Technica

Audix Microphone

Beyerdynamic

Bose

Coda Audio

Dynaudio

Electro-Voice

Harman

Mipro Electronics

Music Group

Qsc, Llc

Samson Technologies

Saramonic International

Sennheiser

Shure

Sony

Wharfedale Pro

Yamaha

Yorkville Sound





