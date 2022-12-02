Interventional Oncology Global Market Report 2022: Favourable Government Policies and Technological Advancements Drive Sector

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interventional Oncology Market By Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interventional oncology market size is expected to reach up to $3,791.50 million by 2030, surging from $2,131.30 million in 2021, at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.5%.



Interventional oncology therapies are very beneficial for the patients as these therapies are minimally invasive, have lesser time for the recovery, have very few side effects as compared to other treatments, and involves lesser discomfort. Some of the interventional oncology operations can also be performed as an outpatient procedure, which allows the patient for earlier discharge which frees up hospital beds and lowers expenses, and this is expected to drive market growth. Nowadays, interventional oncology is considered as an important component in the field of modern oncology care, cancer treatment, supporting numerous surgical, medical, and radiation oncology therapies.



Rise in the volume of patients who are suffering from liver, breast, lung and other types of cancer, surge in the preferences towards minimally invasive procedures, rise in the prevalence of target and geriatric population, along with the rising levels of government support for interventional oncology and public-private funding, rise in the number of technological advancements are prevailing the growth of the interventional oncology market. Moreover, increasing number of applications from developing countries and rise in the number of hospitals which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities which are leading to the growth of the market. Along with this, the key players in the market are increasingly focusing on launching novel technologically advanced products.



However, scarcity of well-trained and oncologists and radiologists along with unfavorable regulations of the government are creating restraints in the interventional oncology market. Along with this, limited clinical data to support therapeutic efficacy along with prevalence of alternative therapies which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.





By product, the particle embolization segment currently dominates the global interventional oncology market and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period owing to growing demand of embolization particles for interventional oncology and interventional cardiovascular procedure, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

On the basis of region, in 2021, North America dominated the market, owing to increasing expenditure on various cancer-related treatments and rise in the number of various state-of-the-art cancer care centers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period due to its efforts taken up by the government to increase the funding for oncological treatments, commercialization of advanced interventional procedures and products along with the supportive regulations for development of these products, rising healthcare expenditure, and expansion of the research bases in countries like China, Japan, and India are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

