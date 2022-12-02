Stran & Company Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Premier NYC

Quincy, MA, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the signing of a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire Premier Business Services, an established promotional products company formed by Peter Poser in 1988 and headquartered in Larchmont, New York (“Premier NYC”). The acquisition is expected to close this month and is subject to customary closing conditions.

With over 30 years of experience in the promotional products industry, Premier NYC brings deep experience creating and implementing successful solutions for customers. Premier NYC has developed a reputation for creative, timely and accurate delivery of promotional products, resulting in long-term client relationships. Premier NYC’s customer base includes a number of marquis customers including one of the largest global stock exchanges, a leading Ivy League university, a number of the top U.S. and international law firms, and more.

“We believe Premier NYC provides us a significant opportunity to expand our operations within key sectors, while strengthening our leadership position in the Northeast,” commented, Andy Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “Premier NYC has built a solid reputation within the industry by working with recognizable companies as well as non-for-profit organizations, and we believe we can enhance their customer solutions through the implementation of our proven technologies, making their offering even more robust, effective and efficient. We intend to not only execute on existing contracts, but also build upon their customer base and established footprint in targeted verticals by leveraging our growing sales force, first-in-class technology solutions and expanding geographic presence. We believe this acquisition is just another example of our ability to acquire complementary and profitable businesses at attractive valuations, in order to drive synergies and value for our shareholders.”

