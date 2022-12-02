IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production Featuring Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin and Director of the Litecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on promoting the adoption, education and development of Litecoin.

To begin the interview, Lee discussed the volatility of the cryptocurrency space since he founded Litecoin in 2011.

“The whole crypto space has gone through many boom-and-bust cycles where bull markets and bear markets set the price. The price has gone crazy,” Lee said. “When I first got into bitcoin, it was at $30. It crashed to like $2, then it’s been up and down. Recently, we’ve crashed back down quite a bit since the high of almost $70,000. In terms of price, it’s been a crazy, wild ride.”

Lee then addressed how Litecoin has maintained a strong position in the market as many other large market cap cryptocurrencies have fallen by the wayside.

“One of the reasons [for Litecoin’s longevity] is its fair launch. There was no ICO. It was launched publicly. I had to mine or buy coins off of an exchange just like everyone else,” he explained. “Everyone had their chance to buy and mine Litecoin from the start. That really helped with the narrative that it’s just money for the people and not something to enrich a small group. A lot of the coins that have gone bust are those that had huge ICOs where the development teams took in hundreds of millions of dollars and didn’t do much with it. Since they already made their money, there’s no incentive to actually work on the project anymore, so a lot of those projects have died.”

“Litecoin has been pretty steady, without a lot of hype. The network has been up-and-running for 11 years-plus with zero downtime. That’s kind of unheard of in this space,” Lee continued. “People use it every day for small payments and buying stuff, so the adoption rate has just gone up over the last 11 years without much of a break – unlike the price, which has been a roller coaster ride. Adoption has just been increasing over time.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin, as they discuss Lee’s recent endeavors, including MWEB, a technology designed to add fungibility and privacy to Litecoin, and his work with Upstream, a revolutionary exchange for trading shares in IPOs, NFTs, crowdfunded companies, equities, SPACs and celebrity ventures.

About The Litecoin Foundation

The Litecoin Foundation is a community-run non-profit organization whose mission is to advance Litecoin for the good of society, by developing and promoting state-of-the-art blockchain technologies. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.Litecoin.net

