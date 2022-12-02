Global Geomarketing Market is estimated to be Appraised at a Revenue of US$ 82.8 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 11.9 Bn in 2022 and it is Expected to Register a CAGR of 21.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geomarketing market size is expected to be worth US$ 82,840.8 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 11,979.6 Mn in 2022. Due to rising demand, the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period.



The primary factors driving the adoption of geomarketing are the growing demand for area-based insights to enhance business outcomes, the use of area investigation and massive data to compile in-depth and segregated information about potential markets and clients, the widespread acceptance of area-based applications among consumers, and the growing interest in advanced marketing as opposed to traditional marketing.

Furthermore, device connection has expanded as a result of the adoption of advanced technologies (IoT, advanced analytics, edge computing, and blockchain). With the growth of digital transformations, firms have begun to shift toward digital marketing solutions that use target customer location information rather than conventional methods, since they provide more affordability and customer engagement. This is estimated to propel the global geomarketing market growth.

Location-based intelligence services are a solution that uses the geographical location of the device to offer information to the user. Owing to the numerous benefits provided by location-based Intelligence solutions, such as store locators, proximity-based marketing, real-time information such as weather reports, mobile workforce management, roadside assistance, traffic updates, and fraud prevention, the technology has grown in importance and is becoming an integral part of organizations which effectuates the demand for geomarketing.

With the advent of GPS-enabled precision applications such as farming, shipping, and automotive, there is a great need for location-based solutions to boost corporate income. The deployment of cloud-based geomarketing services is favored more often as it lowers the expenses of shipping catalogs or brochures, as well as the costs of multimedia advertising such as radio or television airtime. Companies may save time and improve the effectiveness of internal corporate processes by utilizing cloud-based technologies.

The adoption of geomarketing is rising with regards to social media since social check-ins, which allow users to digitally "check in" to different geofencing zones, may be used to deliver unique offers to consumers who are already in the store, restaurant, or shop, providing for a better experience for a broad audience. For instance, Foursquare is a popular service that leverages location data from end users to drive store visits within geofences.

Geomarketing is used by businesses to identify possible regions where they may target their clients by gathering location-based data. Additionally, it may be utilized to determine consumer behavior in a particular area, which enables companies to alter their marketing strategies and is projected to drive up demand for geomarketing during the projection period.

However, legal issues and data protection dangers, as well as a shortage of experienced operators, are impeding industry expansion. Moreover, because uniform regulatory requirements are lacking in many developed and emerging nations, there are worries about individual data privacy and rising cyber risks, which are important challenges that might stymie the expansion of the global geomarketing market size.

Key Takeaways:

India is anticipated to achieve a remunerative CAGR of 24.1% by 2032.

In 2021, the United States maintained its position as the market leader, with a revenue share that was greater than 23.4%, and is anticipated to achieve a high CAGR of 13.8% by 2032 while maintaining a significant position.

Owing to cost savings linked with distributing catalogues or brochures, as well as reduced expenses related with multimedia advertising such as radio or television airtime, the “cloud” deployment mode type held the greatest revenue in 2022, accounting for more than 23.7% of total revenue.

The ability to use location-based promotional activities in a number of ways, such as providing local messages to potential customers' mobile devices that visit the store via a geomarketing service, the “manufacturing & resources” industry type accounted for more than 17.2% in 2022, and is the most profitable industry type which propels the geomarketing market share.

With a 16.4% revenue share, Europe is the second largest geomarketing market.

Germany is a lucrative geomarketing market with a 17.8% CAGR. This is due to significant player mergers and alliances, which assist enhance geo data with official data for 22.5 million buildings with reliable information.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry players are engaging in numerous planned product launches and global expansion to promote the brands. They are also expanding their presence across various geographies and entering new markets, especially in developing regions, to expand their customer base and strengthen their presence. The introduction of new innovative solutions in the market is also being carried out by market players, owing to the surging end-user demands for proper and more efficient location-based services.

For instance, in 2019, Tinsa acquired DataCentric, a Spanish company, which is specializing in the field of geomarketing, big data, and digital solutions that help with decision-making. The agreement reinforces the innovation and digital profile of Tinsa with the integration of technology from DataCentric. This is anticipated to expand the global geomarketing market size.





The following companies are key leaders in the global market for geomarketing:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

com Inc.

Qualcomm

Xtremepush

Software AG

MobileBridge

Saksoft





Key Segments Profiled in the Geomarketing Market Survey

By Solution Type:

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Type:

Distribution Services

Public Sector

Finance

Manufacturing & Resources

Infrastructure





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





