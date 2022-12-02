HIGHCO: Shareholding as 11-30-2022

| Source: HIGHCO HIGHCO

Aix-En-Provence, FRANCE

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
November 30, 202220 455 403177 28023 012 20122 834 921
October 31, 202220 455 403145 02223 048 42122 903 399
September 30, 202220 455 40390 18023 050 52122 960 341
August 31, 202220 455 40383 84323 050 52222 966 679
July 31, 202220 455 40382 02923 050 62222 968 593
July 2, 2022 (***)20 455 40378 77123 050 72222 971 951
June 30, 202222 421 3322 044 70025 016 65122 971 951
May 31, 202222 421 3322 042 13225 018 98322 976 851
April 30, 202222 421 3322 028 73225 033 98323 005 251
March 31, 202222 421 3321 915 71224 894 05122 978 339
February 28, 202222 421 3321 911 78124 919 04623 007 265
January 31, 202222 421 3321 881 29824 937 77523 056 477
December 31, 202122 421 3321 878 13024 955 64823 077 518

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
(***) after capital reduction.

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow. Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees and has achieved Gold status from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

