Air Mattress Market Sales Revenue to Surpass $295.72 Million By 2028 | People with Pets and Kids are the Most Potential Users of Air Mattress

Westford, USA, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SkyQuest released its analysis of the air mattress market . The study looked at various aspects of the industry, including consumer awareness, purchasing habits, and brand loyalty. Overall, it was found that the market is growing and that consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of using air mattresses. However, there are still some barriers to entry for new entrants into the market. One key finding from the study was that price is a major factor in purchasing decisions for air mattresses. In fact, nearly 63% of respondents said that price was the most important consideration when choosing an air mattress. This suggests that brands need to focus on offering competitive prices in order to attract and retain customers.

Another key finding was that brand loyalty is relatively low in the air mattress market. Only about 30% of respondents said they would only buy one particular brand of air mattress. This means that brands need to work hard to build trust and customer loyalty. Lastly, awareness of online retailers is relatively low among consumers. This presents an opportunity for offline retailers to better educate consumers about their options and drive sales.

Currently, online retailers are the emerging players in the air mattress market, accounting for 26% of sales. This is followed by brick-and-mortar stores (24%), specialty stores (20%), and department stores (16%). However, we expect that offline retail will lose some share to online retailers over the next seven years as more consumers become aware of the product category and manufacturers invest in online presence.

Air Mattress Market is Competitive and No One Brand Holds Dominating Position

The air mattress industry is one of the most competitive industries in the world. In order to stay ahead of the competition, SkyQuest's analysis team regularly monitors and assesses the performance of leading brands in the market. In our most recent analysis, we found that the average air mattress sold for about $250. The top-selling brand was Simmons, followed by Coleman and IKEA. The average price of a Simmons mattress was $300, while Coleman and IKEA charged an average of $200 and $100 respectively.

When it comes to air mattress market share, Simmons held a commanding lead followed by Coleman. IKEA was a distant third. Interestingly, our data shows that while Simmons has a higher average selling price, its mattresses are actually selling at a discount to MSRP compared to Coleman and IKEA mattresses. This shows that consumers are willing to pay more for a premium product like Simmons, but they're also looking for deals on air mattresses.

Looking ahead, we believe that the air mattress market will continue to be very competitive. Brands will need to focus on creating value for consumers if they want to stay ahead of the competition.

Consumers Behavior Analysis: People with Pets are the Most Potential Users of Air Mattress

SkyQuest’s consumer analysis of the air mattress market shows that one in four US households now owns an air mattress, up from one in seven just two years ago. The main reasons given for purchase are comfort (cited by 36%) and cost (cited by 28%). 33% of those who own an air mattress say they use it at least once a month, with guests the most likely group to use them on a regular basis. Just over half of air mattress owners say they have hosted guests on their air mattress, while one in three have slept on someone else's.

Interestingly, the data also shows that people who own an air mattress are more likely to be dog owners (32%) than the general population (23%). This may be due to the fact that air mattresses are often taken on camping trips or used as temporary beds when moving house - both situations where dogs are often present.

In the US, sales of air mattresses grew by 21% between 2018 and 2021. In the UK, sales grew by 12% over the same period. The growth of the air mattress market has been driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of camping and travel, and the growing awareness of the benefits of sleeping on an air mattress among consumers.

Camping is one of the fastest-growing leisure activities in both the US and the UK, and air mattresses are increasingly seen as a necessary part of a successful camping trip. In the US, 42% of respondents to a SkyQuest’s survey said they had used an air mattress for camping in the past year, up from 34% in 2019. In the UK, 32% of respondents said they had used an air mattress for camping in the past year, up from 25% in 2019.

The report on global air mattress market also found that online sales are growing at a faster rate than offline sales. In 2018, online sales accounted for 15% of the total market, but this is expected to grow to 39% by 2028. The report found that there is a strong demand for air mattresses from people aged 18-34 years old. This demographic group is expected to account for 41% of the total market by 2028. Lastly, lightweight and inflatable air mattresses are becoming more popular among consumers. These types of mattresses made up 60% of the total market in 2021, up from 50% in 2018.

Top Trends to Watch Out for In Global Air Mattress Market

There's no doubt about it – air mattresses are big business. In fact, the global air mattress market is expected to reach $295.72 million by 2028. With this growth comes new opportunity and trends in the industry. Here, we take a look at some of the top trends in air mattresses:

1. Increased focus on comfort and luxury: As air mattress technology has progressed, so too has the focus on comfort and luxury features. This has led to the development of higher-end air mattresses with features like memory foam tops, built-in pumps, and even heating and cooling systems.

2. Portable and compact designs: One of the benefits of an air mattress is that it can be easily transported and stored. This has led to a trend towards more portable and compact designs that are perfect for taking on camping trips or storing in small spaces in the global air mattress market.

3. Self-inflating models: For those who want the convenience of an air mattress without the need to set up a pump, self-inflating models are becoming increasingly popular. These mattresses use a built-in pump to automatically inflate themselves, making set-up a breeze.

4. Kid-friendly designs: An increasing number of air mattresses are being designed specifically for kids, with fun features like colorful designs and built-in pillows. These kid-friendly mattresses are perfect for sleepovers.

5. Heated: Some air mattresses now come with built-in heating, which is perfect for winter camping or anyone who wants a little extra warmth.

Competitive Analysis of Global Air Mattress Market

In the air mattress industry, SkyQuest has identified three main types of competitors: those who sell direct to consumers, those who sell through retail stores, and those who sell online. Direct-to-consumer sellers are typically startups that sell their products through word-of-mouth or social media. They usually have lower prices than their retail store counterparts, but they may not have the same level of customer service or product quality. Online sellers are a new breed of competitor that has emerged in recent years. They tend to have lower prices than both retail store and direct-to-consumer sellers, but they may not have the same level of customer service or product quality.

In short, the global air mattress market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers vying for market share. SkyQuest's analysis of the market reveals that the top 20 manufacturers hold a combined market share of over 40%. The remaining manufacturers are engaged in a highly competitive battle for market share, with little differentiation between their products.

In terms of product innovation, our analysis shows that the air mattress market is lagging behind other industries such as the furniture and bedding industries. This is due to the fact that air mattresses are largely seen as commodity products, with little scope for innovation. However, the analysis also reveals that there are some areas where air mattresses could be improved. For example, many air mattresses are uncomfortable to sleep on and lack features such as adjustable firmness levels. As such, there is scope for manufacturers to differentiate their products by introducing innovative features that improve comfort and functionality.

Major Players in Global Air Mattress Market

Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Limited (UK)

ALPS Mountaineering (US)

SizeWise(US)

LazerLazery (US)

Sleepy Sleep (US)

Restoration Goods (US)

Bestway (UK)

Somnio LLC (US)

American National Manufacturing Inc. (US)

Intex Development Co. Limited (China)

WENZEL Group. (UK)

