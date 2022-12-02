Global Bioplastics Market Report 2022: Widespread Consumer Awareness of Environmental Protection Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioplastics Market, by Product Type, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Dynamics



The global bioplastics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the rising widespread awareness among consumers regarding environmental safety and benefits of bioplastics. Moreover, initiatives of regulatory bodies recommending adoptions of eco-friendly alternatives by the manufacturers, will further boost growth of the bioplastics market during the forecast period. This is expected to propel the growth of the bioplastics market all over the globe.



Major players in the global bioplastics market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities from bioplastics to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture and others. This is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Increasing investment in the bioplastic for boosting production is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market. For instance, in January 2020, Stora Enso announced that it is investing US$ 10 million to build an experimental plant for enabling the production of bio-based plastics as a barrier in transparent packaging.

The new plant will transform plant-based sugars into the renewable building block that is essential to make PEF, a biobased plastic, mainly targeting the food and beverage market. Increasing ban on single-use plastic especially across Europe and North America is projected to drive the bioplastics market in the near future.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global bioplastics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global bioplastics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global bioplastics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, sodium hypochlorite manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bioplastics market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1020 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3515.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bioplastics Market, By Product Type:

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

PLA and PLA Blends

Biodegradable Polyester

Starch Blends

Bio-PA

PHA

Others

Global Bioplastics Market, By Application:

Bottles

Other Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Food

Agriculture

Others

Global Bioplastics Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU 5

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Braskem S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Arkema S.A.

Innovia Films, Ltd.

Metabolix, Inc.

NatureWorks, LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Bioplastics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Bioplastics Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Bioplastics Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Bioplastics Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section



