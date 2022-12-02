The global citizen services AI market is projected to grow from USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 41.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 44.5%

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Citizen Services AI Market by Technology, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775884/?utm_source=GNW

The concept is to actively bring those services to citizens, rather than waiting for citizens to request government services.



The use of Al in the public sector can improve governing bodies’ day-to-day operations as well as facilitate efficient long-term planning that will help the government take on more challenging and long-term social and cultural challenges.



The major market players, such as IBM, Microsoft, ServiceNow, AWS, and Accenture, have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.

• By deployment mode, cloud segment to lead market during forecast period



The cloud-based citizen services AI deployment mode is an economical and effective approach for enterprises to handle big data concerns.There is also a shift from traditional on-premises voice biometrics solutions to cloud-based AI solutions across large enterprises and SMEs, due to the increasing number of cloud-based applications.



The cloud deployment mode is projected to grow from USD 2,724 million in 2022 to USD 16,357 million by 2027.

• By component, services segment to register higher CAGR than solution segment during forecast period



Due to the growing need for businesses and governmental organizations to improve their operational efficiency in order to provide citizens with better service, the entire services market is expanding significantly.The services segment allows businesses to monitor, assess, and analyze the need of citizens.



By component, the services segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 46.9% during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific market to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The citizen services AI market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 49.3% in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Many government organizations have shifted their focus toward delivering improved citizen services as a result of the rapid improvements in cloud computing and IoT. Organizations are quickly implementing citizen services AI products and services with an intent to increase operational efficiency and business agility. To boost the penetration of public initiatives across various bodies, governments, particularly those in emerging economies, are making huge technology transformation efforts.



Breakdown of Primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the citizen services AI market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering citizen services AI.It profiles major vendors in the citizen services AI market.



The major players in this market include IBM (US), ServiceNow (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Alfresco (US), Waymo (US), Voyager Labs (US), Accenture (Ireland), Alibaba (China), Tencent (China), Pegasystems (US), Baidu (China), Automation Anywhere (US), OpenText (Canada), H2O.AI (US), and ADDO (Singapore).



Research Coverage

This study covers the citizen services AI market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, application, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall citizen services AI market and its subsegments.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

