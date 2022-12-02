Global Solar Panel Recycling Market to Reach $380.8 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Panel Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032941/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Monocrystalline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$188 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polycrystalline segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR



The Solar Panel Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.9 Million by the year 2027.







Thin Film Segment to Record 16.1% CAGR



In the global Thin Film segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Aurubis

Canadian Solar

Echo Environmental, LLC

Envaris

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Group

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

SiC Processing GmbH

Silcontel Ltd.

Silrec Corp.

SunPower Corp.

Trina Solar

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Solar Panel Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Solar Panel Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

Solar Panel Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

EUROPE

Solar Panel Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

FRANCE

Solar Panel Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

Solar Panel Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Solar Panel Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

