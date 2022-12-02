Behr Paint Company Partners with Celebrity Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behr Paint Company is thrilled to announce it has partnered with celebrity Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent to show how the Canadian BEHR® Designer Collection palette can help DIYers transform any space. Berkus and Brent selected paint colours Tranquil Gray DC-007, Even Better Beige DC-010, and Behr’s 2023 Colour of the Year, Blank Canvas DC-003, all shades from the BEHR Designer Collection palette, as their colours of choice.



Berkus and Brent are excited to show Canadians how these paint colours from the BEHR Designer Collection can transform and elevate your space. The design duo have their own HGTV design show, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, where they use their expertise to help families renovate their homes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Behr to show how paint can be such an easy, fun way to dramatically transform a space, whether it’s someone doing a weekend DIY project or a designer working with a client,” said Berkus and Brent. “Behr’s Designer Collection offers such a timeless and elegant palette of colours that will make any space feel special.”

The BEHR Designer Collection is a tried-and-true palette of Behr’s top 30 white, neutral and accent colours recommended most often by professional designers. This thoughtfully chosen palette helps take the guesswork out of paint colour decisions with a curated selection of classic hues that can work for any project whether residential or commercial.

“This partnership with Nate and Jeremiah is the perfect opportunity to show DIYers, designers and professionals how to choose colour with confidence,” said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour & Creative Services, Behr Paint Company. “Their expertise paired with our selection of trusted high-quality products and versatile Designer Collection paint colours will undoubtedly make for a beautiful home transformation.”

The BEHR Designer Collection is available now, in top-rated BEHR DYNASTY™, BEHR MARQUEE®, BEHR ULTRA™ and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® paint formulas, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about the BEHR Designer Collection and find project inspiration using the Designer Collection palette, visit behr.ca/designercollection.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.ca. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.ca to learn about BEHR products and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

