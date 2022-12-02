Algirdas Juozaponis, the Chair of the Board of LITGRID AB, to leave EPSO-G company group

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered address: Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius, hereinafter referred to as Litgrid) informs that Algirdas Juozaponis, the Chair of the Board of the company, has decided to retire from his position as the Chief Financial Officer of EPSO-G, starting from January 2023.



On 2 December, EPSO-G announced the selection for the position of the delegated member of the Board of the parent company. Mr. Juozaponis will continue his office as a Chair of the Board of Litgrid until the selection is completed and the new member of the Board takes up their duties.

The Board of Litgrid, which started its work in 2020, currently has 4 members elected for a 4-year term.

LITGRID AB authorised person for additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communication Project Manager