Aircraft Cargo Liner Market to grow at 14.1% CAGR to reach a value of US$ 191.2 Million in 2027.

Raipur, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Global Aircraft Cargo Liner Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Cargo Liner Market is driven by a host of factors. Such as –

The expected recovery in the production of key aircraft programs is helping the market participants to fill the losses that they endured in the years 2020 and 2021.

Advancements in cargo liners in several areas including weight reduction will continue tantalizing airlines to go with advanced cargo liners.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aircraft Cargo Liner Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the Aircraft Cargo Liner Market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jets).

- Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jets). Sales Channel Type - BFE and SFE

- BFE and SFE End-User Type - OE and Aftermarket

- OE and Aftermarket Region - North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others].

Aircraft Cargo Liner Market Insights

Based on the aircraft type, narrow-body aircraft is expected to be the biggest demand generator for cargo liners in the foreseen future. Faster recovery of narrow-body aircraft in the post-pandemic market environment than wide-body aircraft is likely to drive the segment’s demand for cargo liners.

Based on the end-user type, the OE segment dominates the market of cargo liners and is likely to maintain its dominance in the years to come. Both, Airbus and Boeing, have announced to increase their production rates in the coming years, despite the challenging market conditions.

Which Region is expected to remain the largest market?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft cargo liners over the forecast period, due to the presence of major commercial aircraft manufacturers, tier players, and raw material suppliers. Boeing is the biggest procurer in North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, propelled by rising demand for commercial aircraft to meet rising passenger traffic, domestic commercial and regional aircraft development including the COMAC C919, and the opening of production sites by key players such as Boeing and Airbus.

Who are the Top Market Players?

New product developments, a vast product portfolio covering other interior products, and execution of M&As and JVs are the most noticeable strategies in the market. Furthermore, leading cargo liner providers have been efficacious in forming long-term contracts for key aircraft programs, helping them to substantially truncate the market competition.

The following are some of the key players in the aircraft cargo liner market-

The Gill Corporation

EFW GmbH

AVIC Cabin Systems

Safran S.A.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Cargo Liner Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

