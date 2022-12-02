Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by Linas Agro Group shares, the authorized capital amount, the number of shares and their nominal value

On 1 December 2022, the Register of Legal Entities registered an increased authorized capital of AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter – “the Company“).
Data on shares of the Company after the increase of the authorized capital is as follows:
|Share type
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN
|LT0000128092
|Nominal, EUR
|0.29
|Total number of shares
|161,085,933
|The authorized capital of the Company, EUR
|46,714,920.57
|Own shares acquired by the Company, EUR
|750,972
|Number of votes, calculating the quorum of the General meeting of the shareholders*
|160,334,961
*All shares of the Company grant equal rights, though the shares acquired by the Company are considered non-voting shares following Paragraph 4 of Article 27 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt