Amber Grid Investor’s Calendar for 2023

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

In 2023 AB Amber Grid’s financial results will be released according to the following:

• 06.02.2023 – interim information for the twelve months of 2022;

• 17.03.2023 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2022;

• 24.03.2023 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders,

• 20.04.2023 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 05.05.2023 – interim information for the three months of 2023;

• 08.08.2023 – interim information for the six months of 2023;

• 06.11.2023 – interim information for the nine months of 2023.

More information:

Milda Januskeviciene, Communications project manager of Amber Grid,

+370 659 53661, m.januskeviciene@ambergrid.lt