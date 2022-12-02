Global Soft Tissue Repair Market to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soft Tissue Repair Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032936/?utm_source=GNW
Fixation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tissue Patch / Mesh segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Soft Tissue Repair market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Admedus
Arthrex, Inc.
Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.
Baxter
Cryolife, Inc.
Depuy Synthes
Edwards Life Sciences Corporation
Integra LifeScience Corporation
LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
Smith & Nephew, Inc.
St Jude Medical
Stryker Corporation
Terumo Medical Corporation
W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Soft Tissue Repair - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
