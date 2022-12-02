The global home healthcare market is projected to reach USD 340.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 226.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.5%

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Healthcare Market by Product, Service, Indication And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208355/?utm_source=GNW

The home healthcare market is segmented into testing, screening, and monitoring products; therapeutic products; and mobility care products based on product.In 2021, the therapeutic products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the home healthcare market.



Market growth can largely be attributed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

"Infusion therapy services segment accounted for the highest CAGR."

Based on the services, the home healthcare market has been segmented into skilled nursing services, rehabilitation therapy services, hospice & palliative care services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy services, and pregnancy care services.In 2021, the skilled nursing services segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the rising population and urbanization.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region home healthcare market."

The global home healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as initiatives by government to promote home healthcare, and higher healthcare costs.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global home healthcare market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, service, indication, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall home healthcare market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

