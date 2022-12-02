Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Hypophosphite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032933/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$621.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Sodium Hypophosphite market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$236.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$151.3 Million by the year 2027.
Other Grades Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Other Grades segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$52.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$75.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Arkema
Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd.
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd
Sigma-Aldrich
Solvay
Zhejiang Zengxin Chemistry Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032933/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sodium Hypophosphite - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Grades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Grades by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Grades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electroplating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Electroplating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Electroplating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reducing Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Reducing Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Reducing Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Catalysts & Stabilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Catalysts & Stabilizers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Catalysts & Stabilizers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Intermediates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Chemical Intermediates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Intermediates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Functions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Functions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Sodium Hypophosphite Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sodium Hypophosphite Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other
Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade -
Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Electroplating and Water Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and
Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating
and Water Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sodium Hypophosphite Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sodium Hypophosphite Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and
Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sodium Hypophosphite Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and
Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating
and Water Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sodium Hypophosphite Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and
Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating
and Water Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sodium Hypophosphite Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and
Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating
and Water Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and
Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating
and Water Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sodium Hypophosphite Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other
Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade -
Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,
Industrial and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Hypophosphite by Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,
Other Applications, Electroplating and Water Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications,
Electroplating and Water Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals &
Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications, Electroplating and Water
Treatment for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Hypophosphite by Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts &
Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and Other Functions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Reducing Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical
Intermediates and Other Functions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reducing
Agents, Catalysts & Stabilizers, Chemical Intermediates and
Other Functions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Hypophosphite by Grade - Electrical, Industrial and
Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Sodium Hypophosphite by
Grade - Electrical, Industrial and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Hypophosphite
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032933/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sodium Hypophosphite estimated at US$694. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Hypophosphite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032933/?utm_source=GNW