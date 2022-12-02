Notice of redemption of convertible bonds PKG5

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it is redeeming 24 500 “EEK 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONV. BOND PKG5 10-2020” convertible bonds (with ISINEE3300109917) in total nominal value of 245 000 Estonian kroons and issue value of 68 600 euros and has submitted the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities the application to delete the bonds from the register.

The convertible bonds bore an annual interest of 7%. The issue price of each convertible bond was 2.80 euros. The list of bondholders was fixed on 29 November 2022 and redemption payment will be made on 13 December 2022.





Edoardo Axel Preatoni



Member of the Management Board



+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

