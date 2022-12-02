Global Sodium Alginate Market to Reach $225.7 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Alginate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032928/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stabilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$114.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thickeners segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Sodium Alginate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.7 Million by the year 2027.







Emulsifiers Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Emulsifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Ashland Inc.

Hangzhou Mobel Biotechnology Co.Ltd

KIMICA Corporation

Lianyungang Fengyun Seaweed Manufacturer Co.Ltd.

Maabarot Products Ltd

Meron Group

Qingdao Gfuri Seaweed Industrial Co.Ltd.

Qingdao Lanneret Biochemical Co.Ltd.

SNP Inc.

The JRS Group Ltd.

WIBERG Canada

WillPowder LLC

Zibo Wangfei Seaweed Tech. Co.Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032928/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sodium Alginate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Sodium Alginate Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stabilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Stabilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Stabilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thickeners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Thickeners by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Thickeners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelling Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Gelling Agents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Gelling Agents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &

Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium

Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers,

Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium

Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile

and Pulp & Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium

Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers,

Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by Application -

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium

Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by End-Use -

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile

and Pulp & Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers,

Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and

Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sodium Alginate

by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium

Alginate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sodium Alginate

by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile

and Pulp & Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium

Alginate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp &

Paper for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling

Agents, Other Applications and Food & Beverage Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other

Applications and Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sodium Alginate by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sodium Alginate by End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

End-Use - Coatings, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile

and Pulp & Paper Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Alginate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coatings,

Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Pulp & Paper for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Sodium Alginate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Alginate by Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners,

Emulsifiers, Gelling Agents, Other Applications and Food &

Beverage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Australia Historic Review for Sodium Alginate by

Application - Stabilizers, Thickeners, Emulsifiers, Gelling



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032928/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________