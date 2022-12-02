Global Social Media Management Market to Reach $56.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Media Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032926/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.9% CAGR and reach US$42.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR



The Social Media Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Clarabridge

Digimind

Falcon.Io

Google

Hootsuite

IBM

Lithium Technologies

Oracle

Salesforce

Spreadfast

Sprinklr

Sprout Social

Sysomos

Zoho





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



