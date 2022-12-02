Equify Financial, LLC Continues the Expansion of Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Equipment Finance Business by Hiring National Sales Manager Greg Clemens

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equify Financial continues to add to its equipment leasing and finance business by hiring National Sales Manager Greg Clemens to lead the Small-Ticket dealer and Vendor program sales team at Equify Financial, LLC.

Dan Krajewski, Executive Vice President of Equify Financial, states, "I'm very excited and grateful to add Greg Clemens to the team. His broad-based experience in building sales teams and dealer relationships will add significant value to Equify's overall value proposition."

Greg brings with him more than 30 years of successful experience in commercial vehicle and equipment financing alongside cumulative knowledge within sales/sales management, operations, syndication, and collections.

Greg Clemens added, "Equify's strong customer and employee-driven culture attracted me to join the company. I'm looking forward to many years of success as we continue to build on our solid base."

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future.

With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com.

Equify Contact: Greg Clemens National Sales Manager Phone: (714) 425-5567 Email: greg.clemens@equifyllc.com

Press Contact: Taylor Kizer Equify Executive Assistant Phone: (817) 490-6800 Email: taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com

