IRIS Business Services Launches Office 365-Based Disclosure Management Solution

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS Business Services (NSE, BSE: IRIS), the first listed SaaS RegTech company in India, announced the launch of the latest version of their Office 365-based financial disclosure management solution.

The disclosure management solution falls under the umbrella of the IRIS CARBON® range of products, serving global organizations with their structured financial reporting and analytics. The latest solution eliminates traditional financial and non-financial reporting hurdles by bringing in capabilities to author any report or document. This new solution highlights the collaborative capabilities it brings to finance teams for seamless financial report authoring.

Finance teams across organizations of varied sizes work in silos impacting their agility, transparency, and control. With extensive access controls and robust audit capabilities, this new solution will help finance teams gain complete control of their authoring processes. This feature-packed solution will enhance the speed and flexibility of groups working on disclosure management.

"Our efforts have always been focused on simplifying reporting and compliance for finance teams across the globe. This new solution underlines our efforts to provide comprehensive solutions for these teams. Authoring of disclosures is a critical element in compliance, and this solution makes it as simple as possible for them," said Anuradha RK, Business Head, IRIS CARBON®.

Ashish Singhvi, Product Engineering Head at IRIS CARBON®, said: "We are excited to bring a new version of our Disclosure Management solution, which will enable financial and non-financial reporting teams to streamline their authoring processes."

Some of the noteworthy features of this new solution include the following:

Office 365 integration for collaborative authoring

Documents always in sync irrespective of formats

Version management for streamlined audit trails

Online review/commenting for faster processing

Accommodates last-minute edits for flexibility

Generation of multiple output files, including iXBRL

Robust access control for multi-user collaboration

In-built XBRL/iXBRL conversion capabilities

Easy integration with data sources like ERP systems

You can view more details about the IRIS CARBON® Disclosure Management solution here.

About IRIS Business Services Ltd

IRIS Business Services Ltd (NSE, BSE: IRIS) is a leading regulatory compliance solutions provider with a global footprint in over 44 countries. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, with subsidiaries in the United States, Singapore, and Italy, IRIS has been the most trusted name in structured financial data collection, creation, processing, and consumption since 2005. Our vision of 'Value Beyond Compliance' has helped us become the trusted partner of over 1.5 million entities worldwide, including securities commissions, central banks, business registries, stock exchanges, public companies, private companies, banks, and mutual funds. Our team has been awarded several accolades across the last two decades, including the 2020-21 Financial Express (India) Best Bank Awards in the Fintech category.

Some of IRIS' solutions include IRIS CARBON®, IRIS iFile®, IRIS iDEAL®, and IRIS GST.

Contact Information:

Vivek Nair

Sr. Marketing Manager

vivek.nair@irisbusiness.com



