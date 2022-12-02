Global Soaps and Detergents Market to Reach $116.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soaps and Detergents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032923/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Household Detergents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$60.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Soaps & Detergents segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Soaps and Detergents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.8 Billion by the year 2027.







Household Soaps Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Household Soaps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 233 Featured) -

Amway

Betco Corporation

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Den-Mat Holdings

Dial

Ecolab Inc.

Ecover

FROSCH

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

James Austin Company

Johnson & Johnson

Kutol Products Company

Lion Corp.

Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Nice Group

Oralabs

Piedmont Chemical Industries

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Rose Raining

Sheffield Pharmaceuticals

State Industrial Products Corporation

The Clorox Company

The Original Bradford Soap Works

The Sun Products Corporation

Unilever plc

US Chemical

Zep Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032923/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Soaps and Detergents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soaps

and Detergents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Detergents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Household Detergents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Detergents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Soaps & Detergents by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Soaps &

Detergents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Soaps &

Detergents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Household Soaps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Household Soaps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Soaps by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Soaps and Detergents Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soaps

and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soaps

and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household

Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household

Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: India Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: India 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household

Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment -

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soaps

and Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Soaps and

Detergents by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household

Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



MEXICO

Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment -

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Soaps

and Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Soaps and Detergents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household

Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soaps

and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ISRAEL

Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Soaps and Detergents by Product Segment - Household

Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and

Detergents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents,

Household Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 107: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soaps

and Detergents by Product Segment - Household Detergents,

Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household Soaps and Other

Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UAE Historic Review for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps &

Detergents, Household Soaps and Other Product Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Soaps and Detergents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Household Detergents, Industrial Soaps & Detergents, Household

Soaps and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032923/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________