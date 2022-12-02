Global Smart Washing Machines Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Washing Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032919/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. Front Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.2% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Top Load segment is readjusted to a revised 27.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.8% CAGR



The Smart Washing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.8% and 21.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Americair Corporation

Blueair

Candy Group

Cowayco Ltd.

Dyson

General Electric Company

Haier Group

Honeywell International Inc.

IFB Industries Ltd.

JLA Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Siemens AG

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032919/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Washing Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Washing Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Front

Load by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Front Load by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Front Load by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Top

Load by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Top Load by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Top Load by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 6 Kg by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Below 6 Kg by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 6 Kg by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 6-10

Kg by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for 6-10 Kg by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for 6-10 Kg by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 10 Kg by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Above 10 Kg by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 10 Kg by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Smart Washing Machines Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10

Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6 Kg,

6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Washing Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and

Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6

Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and

Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6

Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and

Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6

Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and

Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6

Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and

Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6

Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and

Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and

Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6

Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10

Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 6 Kg,

6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Washing Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing Machines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front

Load and Top Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg,

6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smart Washing Machines by Application -

Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Washing Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg

and Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Washing Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top

Load - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Product Type - Front Load and Top Load Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Front Load and Top Load for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Washing Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg

and Above 10 Kg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Capacity - Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below 6 Kg, 6-10 Kg and Above 10 Kg for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Washing Machines by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World Historic Review for Smart Washing

Machines by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Washing

Machines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________