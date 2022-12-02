Global Smart Spaces Market to Reach $88.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Spaces Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032916/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$48.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Smart Spaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 15.8% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -
ABB
Adappt
Cisco
Coor
Eutech Cybernetic
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei
IBM
Iconics
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Smarten Spaces
Smartspace Software PLC
Spacewell
Ubisense
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Spaces - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Spaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Premise Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Premise Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy Management & Optimization by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy Management &
Optimization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Security Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Smart Spaces Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Layout & Space management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Layout & Space
management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency & Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Emergency & Disaster
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software
and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and Other
Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Premise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and
Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and Other
Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Premise
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,
Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management, Other
Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout & Space
management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Premise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management,
Other Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Spaces Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Premise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management,
Other Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Premise Type - Commercial, Residential and
Other Premise Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Premise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Residential and Other Premise Types for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Spaces by Application - Layout & Space management,
Other Applications, Energy Management & Optimization, Security
Management and Emergency & Disaster Management - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Spaces by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Layout &
Space management, Other Applications, Energy Management &
Optimization, Security Management and Emergency & Disaster
Management for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Global Smart Spaces Market to Reach $88.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Spaces estimated at US$38. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.
