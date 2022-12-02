Global Smart Sports Equipment Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Sports Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032917/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Golf Sticks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Balls segment is readjusted to a revised 23.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR



The Smart Sports Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.



Rackets & Bats Segment to Record 21.9% CAGR



In the global Rackets & Bats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Adidas AG

Amer Sports

Babolat VS S.A.

Golfsmith International Holdings Inc.

Gridiron Technologies LLC

HockeyShot Inc.

MIZUNO Corporation

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Riddell Sports Group

Under Armour, Inc.

Wilson Sporting Goods Company

Zepp Labs Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032917/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Sports Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sports Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Golf

Sticks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Golf Sticks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Balls

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Balls by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rackets & Bats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Rackets & Bats by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hockey Sticks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Hockey Sticks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Franchise Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Franchise Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Smart Sports Equipment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls, Rackets &

Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise Stores,

Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls,

Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls,

Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls,

Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls,

Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls,

Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls,

Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls,

Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks, Balls, Rackets &

Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Golf

Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise Stores,

Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports Equipment by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks,

Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Golf Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other

Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports

Equipment by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Sports Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks,

Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Golf Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other

Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports

Equipment by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sports Equipment by Product Type - Golf Sticks,

Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports

Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Golf Sticks, Balls, Rackets & Bats, Hockey Sticks and Other

Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Sports Equipment by Distribution Channel - Franchise

Stores, Specialty Stores and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Sports

Equipment by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Franchise Stores, Specialty Stores and Online

for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032917/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________