Global Smart Water Bottles Market to Reach $47.5 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Water Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032920/?utm_source=GNW

Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.7% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.3% CAGR



The Smart Water Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 15.6% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$598.8 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Caktus, Inc

Ecomo

Groking Lab Limited

Hidrate Inc

Hydracoach, Inc

Moikit

Open-2, Llc

Out Of Galaxy, Inc

Thermos LLC

Trago,Inc





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032920/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Water Bottles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Smart Water Bottles Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal

and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal and

Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and

Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water

Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________