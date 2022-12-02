Global Smart Water Bottles Market to Reach $47.5 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Water Bottles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032920/?utm_source=GNW
Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.7% CAGR and reach US$38.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.3% CAGR
The Smart Water Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 15.6% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$598.8 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Caktus, Inc
Ecomo
Groking Lab Limited
Hidrate Inc
Hydracoach, Inc
Moikit
Open-2, Llc
Out Of Galaxy, Inc
Thermos LLC
Trago,Inc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Water Bottles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Water Bottles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Smart Water Bottles Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal
and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Metal and
Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and Offline -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water Bottles by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water
Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water
Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart Water Bottles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water
Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water
Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Water Bottles by Type - Polymer, Metal and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water
Bottles by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer, Metal and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart Water Bottles by Distribution Channel - Online and
Offline - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Water
Bottles by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Online and Offline for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
