7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Process Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Artificial Intelligence segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.3% CAGR
The Smart Ports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.
Internet of Things Segment to Record 24% CAGR
In the global Internet of Things segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$288 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
ABB
Abu Dhabi Ports
Accenture
General Electric
IBM
Ikusi Velatia
Port of Rotterdam
Port Solutions
Ramboll Group
Royal Haskoning
Scientific Enterprises
Scientific Enterprises Ltd
Trelleborg AB
Wipro
Global Smart Ports Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Ports estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.
Lyon, FRANCE
