New York, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Pneumatics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032914/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Smart Pneumatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Advanced Pneumatics Company, Inc.
Basso Industry Corp.
Bimba Manufacturing Company
Bosch Rexroth AG
Eaton
Emerson Electric Co.
Festo AG & Co. KG
Ingersoll-Rand plc
Metso Corporation
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Rotork plc
Thomson Industries, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart Pneumatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Smart Pneumatics Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Pneumatics estimated at US$4. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.
