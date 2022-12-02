Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, November 2022

Resume

​In November 2022, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 13.5 billion to kr. 577.2 billion. For settlement in November, Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign-exchange market amounted to kr. 3.7 billion.

Indhold

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In November 2022, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 13.5 billion to kr. 577.2 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange for kr. 3.4 billion, and the central government's net borrowing of foreign debt for kr. 10.1 billion, cf. table 1.

For settlement in November, Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign-exchange market amounted to kr. 3.7 billion.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1          

  
Kr. billionNovember 2022January 2022 - November 2022
Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net3.749.0
Other**-0.30.5
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases3.449.5
The central government's net foreign borrowing***10.1-7.4
Change in the foreign-exchange reserve13.542.1

 Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.
* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.
** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.
*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In November, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. -51.5 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. -133.3 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank decreased by kr. 30.7 billion in November, to an outstanding amount of kr. 229.1 billion. In November, the central government's liquidity impact decreased the net position by kr. 34.9 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2          

  
Kr. billionNovember 2022January 2022 - November 2022
The central government's net financing-51.5-133.3
Redemption on domestic central-government debt*28.5115.9
Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing0.421.9
Other**-0.10.1
The central government's gross domestic financing requirement-22.64.6
The central government's gross domestic borrowing***12.230.5
The central government's liquidity impact-34.9-25.9
Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases3.449.5
Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases-0.22.0
Other factors****0.90.9
Change in net position-30.726.5

 Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.
* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.
** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government’s swap portfolio.
*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.
**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 28 October 2022 the discount rate has been 1,25 pct. p.a., since 28 October 2022 the current-account interest rate has been 1,25 pct. p.a., since 28 October 2022 the lending rate has been 1,40 pct. p.a. and since 28 October 2022 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been 1,25 pct. p.a.

Enquiries can be directed to press advisor Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 30 NOVEMBER 2022

Assets20222022
1000 kr.30/1131/10
Stock of gold25,569,62825,569,628
Foreign assets506,481,183491,373,506
Claims on the International Monetary Fund56,718,54356,671,081
Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB28,75249,572
Monetary-policy lending--
Other lending1,709,2141,691,991
Banks'1)1,709,2141,691,991
Miscellaneous loans--
Domestic bonds33,337,36633,535,806
Financial fixed assets, etc.131,056131,056
Tangible and intangible fixed assets652,193658,609
Other assets1,232,6561,032,773
 625,860,591610,714,022

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits.

Liabilities20222022
1000 kr.30/1131/10
Banknotes68,852,77869,045,175
Coins6,251,9476,254,333
Monetary-policy deposits229,065,257259,769,642
- Current accounts228,965,257259,519,642
Certificates of deposit100,000250,000
Other deposits13,541,26514,091,776
- Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB28,75249,572
Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes'2,911,8823,441,286
Miscellaneous deposits10,600,63110,600,918
Central government169,977,445125,001,051
Foreign liabilities11,614,20310,000,543
Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR)44,343,58144,343,581
Other liabilities618,077611,883
Capital and reserves81,596,03881,596,038
 625,860,591610,714,022

 Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.