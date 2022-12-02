Foreign Exchange and Liquidity and Monthly Balance Sheet, November 2022

English Danish

​In November 2022, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 13.5 billion to kr. 577.2 billion. For settlement in November, Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign-exchange market amounted to kr. 3.7 billion.

THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE RESERVE

In November 2022, the foreign-exchange reserve increased by kr. 13.5 billion to kr. 577.2 billion. The increase reflects Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange for kr. 3.4 billion, and the central government's net borrowing of foreign debt for kr. 10.1 billion, cf. table 1.

For settlement in November, Danmarks Nationalbank's net purchase of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign-exchange market amounted to kr. 3.7 billion.

Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases and the change in the foreign-exchange reserve - table 1

Kr. billion November 2022 January 2022 - November 2022 Danmarks Nationalbank's interventions* to purchase foreign exchange, net 3.7 49.0 Other** -0.3 0.5 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases 3.4 49.5 The central government's net foreign borrowing*** 10.1 -7.4 Change in the foreign-exchange reserve 13.5 42.1

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Intervention takes place when Danmarks Nationalbank purchases and sells foreign exchange for Danish kroner in the foreign-exchange market in order to stabilise the exchange rate.

** Comprises e.g. interest accrued on the foreign-exchange reserve, the central government's net payments in foreign exchange, and changes in the banks' deposits in euro-denominated accounts at Danmarks Nationalbank.

*** Including net payments to the central government in foreign exchange as a result of currency swaps.

DEVELOPMENT IN LIQUIDITY

In November, the central government's net financing requirement amounted to kr. -51.5 billion. Since the turn of the year, the central government's net financing requirement has been kr. -133.3 billion, cf. table 2.

The net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes vis-à-vis Danmarks Nationalbank decreased by kr. 30.7 billion in November, to an outstanding amount of kr. 229.1 billion. In November, the central government's liquidity impact decreased the net position by kr. 34.9 billion.

Impact of various factors on the net position of the banks and mortgage-credit institutes via-a-vis Danmarks Nationalbank - table 2

Kr. billion November 2022 January 2022 - November 2022 The central government's net financing -51.5 -133.3 Redemption on domestic central-government debt* 28.5 115.9 Net bond purchases by the government funds and own portfolio and financing of social housing 0.4 21.9 Other** -0.1 0.1 The central government's gross domestic financing requirement -22.6 4.6 The central government's gross domestic borrowing*** 12.2 30.5 The central government's liquidity impact -34.9 -25.9 Danmarks Nationalbank's net foreign-exchange purchases 3.4 49.5 Danmarks Nationalbank's net bond purchases -0.2 2.0 Other factors**** 0.9 0.9 Change in net position -30.7 26.5

Note: Details may not add because of rounding and previously published figure may have been revised. All transactions as per settlement date.

* Including krone-denominated payments by the central government in currency swaps.

** Comprises foreign net financing requirement and changes in net collateral for the government’s swap portfolio.

*** Gross long-term borrowing, net short-term borrowing and krone-denominated payments to the central government in currency swaps.

**** Comprises e.g. changes in banknotes and coins in circulation.

DANMARKS NATIONALBANK'S INTEREST RATES

Since 28 October 2022 the discount rate has been 1,25 pct. p.a., since 28 October 2022 the current-account interest rate has been 1,25 pct. p.a., since 28 October 2022 the lending rate has been 1,40 pct. p.a. and since 28 October 2022 the rate of interest on certificates of deposit has been 1,25 pct. p.a.

BALANCE SHEET OF DANMARKS NATIONALBANK 30 NOVEMBER 2022

Assets 2022 2022 1000 kr. 30/11 31/10 Stock of gold 25,569,628 25,569,628 Foreign assets 506,481,183 491,373,506 Claims on the International Monetary Fund 56,718,543 56,671,081 Claims related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 28,752 49,572 Monetary-policy lending - - Other lending 1,709,214 1,691,991 - Banks'1) 1,709,214 1,691,991 - Miscellaneous loans - - Domestic bonds 33,337,366 33,535,806 Financial fixed assets, etc. 131,056 131,056 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 652,193 658,609 Other assets 1,232,656 1,032,773 625,860,591 610,714,022

1) Other lending to banks include loans for cash deposits.

Liabilities 2022 2022 1000 kr. 30/11 31/10 Banknotes 68,852,778 69,045,175 Coins 6,251,947 6,254,333 Monetary-policy deposits 229,065,257 259,769,642 - Current accounts 228,965,257 259,519,642 - Certificates of deposit 100,000 250,000 Other deposits 13,541,265 14,091,776 - Deposits related to banks' and mortgage credit institutes' TARGET accounts in ECB 28,752 49,572 - Other deposits from banks' and mortgage credit institutes' 2,911,882 3,441,286 - Miscellaneous deposits 10,600,631 10,600,918 Central government 169,977,445 125,001,051 Foreign liabilities 11,614,203 10,000,543 Counterpart of Special Drawing Rights allocated by the IMF (SDR) 44,343,581 44,343,581 Other liabilities 618,077 611,883 Capital and reserves 81,596,038 81,596,038 625,860,591 610,714,022

Note: The monthly balance sheet is calculated at beginning of year values +/- accumulated transaction values. The monthly balance does not include value adjustments and accruals, as these are only calculated at year-end, cf. Danmarks Nationalbank's accounting principles.