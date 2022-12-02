Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size Will Attain USD 3,021 Million by 2030 growing at 11.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size accounted for USD 1,194 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 3,021 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030.



The growing demand for clean water is expected to drive the global Zero Liquid Discharge market. Furthermore, the global zero liquid discharge market is being driven primarily by the increasing contamination of water utilities as a result of brine concentrate disposal. Furthermore, rising demand from emerging economies, fueled by changing environmental conditions, is expected to fuel demand for zero liquid discharge.

The applications and advantages of zero liquid discharge systems are indispensible because they help industries and other end users achieve multiple outcomes. The Zero Liquid Discharge system aids in the effective handling of variations in waste contamination and flow, as well as chemical volume adjustments. This system also aids in the recovery of approximately 95% of liquid waste for reuse.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Statistics

Global zero liquid discharge ZLD market value was USD 1,194 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030

North America zero liquid discharge market share will gather around USD 428.9 million market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific zero liquid discharge market growth registered considerable CAGR of around 12% over the projected years from 2022 to 2030

Among technology, membrane-based sub-segment collected USD 692.52 million in revenue in 2021

Based on end user industry, energy and power sub-segment recorded USD 441.78 million of the market revenue in 2021

Growing adoption of freshwater usage in industrial, agricultural, and residential sectors is a key zero liquid discharge market trend that fuels the industry growth

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Growth Factors

Surge in the desalination processes

Shortage of freshwater resources throughout the world

Strict regulatory guidelines for the release of solutes in water



Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Zero Liquid Discharge ZLD Market Dynamics

Strict government regulations compel industries and other entities to implement water quality control techniques such as zero liquid discharge systems in order to maintain a treatment process and reduce water waste. Because of the effect of harmful waste water and its content, there is currently a rise in environmental awareness. To control water quality, international organizations are banding together to take phenomenal initiative and avoid water quality degradations. To that end, regulatory bodies monitoring wastewater discharge and limits around the world are enforcing stringent policies, standards, and regulations for operating entities such as industrial facilities and municipal bodies.

Governments are being compelled by these standards to meet zero liquid discharge standards in order to prevent the degradation of water quality in their respective countries. In the United States, for example, the Environmental Protection Agency imposes the Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELGs) for managing water quality. The Mexican Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) have established wastewater effluent discharge limit mandates. As a result, such federal regulations are expected to drive demand for Zero Liquid Discharge systems in the coming years.

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Segmentation

The global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) market is divided into two categories: end user industry and region. The global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) market is divided into chemicals and petrochemicals, energy and power, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and textile. The global zero liquid discharge (ZLD) market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Share

A membrane-based system will lead the market in 2021, according to zero liquid discharge industry analysis. This increase can be attributed to improved efficiency and industrial interest for such installations over thermal-based deployment. The energy and power segment is projected to expand significantly in the market over the next few years, as per the zero liquid discharge market forecast. The growing population, combined with rapid urbanization, has contributed to increased global energy consumption.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Regional Scenario

North America was the most prominent region in terms of zero liquid discharge demand. The stringent federal regulations for controlling water quality, as well as the growing need for water quality control, are propelling market growth in this region. Furthermore, the availability of significant capital expenditure required to establish zero liquid discharge systems at industrial areas in this region is driving up demand for this process. Europe is the second largest market in terms of demand for zero liquid discharge systems, with industries such as food and beverage, textile, and others among the early adopters of Zero Liquid Discharge systems to control wastewater quality.

In terms of demand for zero liquid discharge, the APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR compared to other regions over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization in the region's emerging economies such as India, China, and others are expected to drive demand for Zero Liquid Discharge. Furthermore, rising population in this region is causing issues such as water scarcity, and such parameters are expected to boost demand for Zero Liquid Discharge in the APAC region.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Players

Royal DSM N.V., Allenex Netherlands B.V., Lanxess, DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Arkema S.A, DowDuPont, and Celanese Corporation are a few of the well-known companies competing in the global Zero Liquid Discharge market. Large market players are in charge of the global Zero Liquid Discharge market. It is very competitive due to the large number of local players. Partnerships, the introduction of new products, acquisitions, and mergers are examples of strategic initiatives that multinational corporations have started. The key players in the worldwide Zero Liquid Discharge market are predicted to benefit from innovative coatings and paint solutions that are expected to be provided by R&D investments combined with advanced coating technologies.

