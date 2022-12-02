Hemophilia Market Size Will Attain USD 21.9 Billion by 2030 growing at 6.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemophilia Market Size accounted for USD 12.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 21.9 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.



One of the primary factors driving market growth is the government's and non-government organizations’ increased efforts to raise awareness about hemophilia drugs on a global scale. Furthermore, the increased availability of prophylactic treatment is likely to fuel demand for hemophilia.

Hemophilia Market Statistics

Global hemophilia market value was USD 12.2 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hemophilia affects approximately one out of every 5,617 live male births

North America hemophilia market share will gather around USD 5.37 billion market share in coming years

According to the CDC stats, 12 out of every 100,000 males in the United States have hemophilia A

Asia-Pacific hemophilia market growth registered considerable CAGR of 7% over the projected years from 2022 to 2030

Among types, hemophilia A sub-segment collected USD 10 billion in revenue in 2021

Based on end-use, hemophilia treatment centers recorded 36% of the market shares in 2021

Growing R&D and new product launch is a key hemophilia market trend that fuels the industry growth

Hemophilia Market Growth Factors

Growing incidences of hemophilia in the world

Rising hemophilia inhibitors

Increasing trend of prophylaxis treatment



Flow Chemistry Market Coverage:

Market Hemophilia Market Hemophilia Market Size 2021 USD 12.2 Billion Hemophilia Market Forecast 2030 USD 21.9 Billion Hemophilia Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.9% Hemophilia Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Hemophilia Market Base Year 2021 Hemophilia Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment, Therapy, End-Use, And By Geography Hemophilia Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Baxalta, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Biogen, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Novo Nordisk, Shire Plc., and others. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Hemophilia Market Dynamics

According to the National Hemophilia Organization, the precise number of people affected by hemophilia worldwide is unknown, but it is estimated to be more than 400,000. According to the organization, approximately 75% of people with hemophilia worldwide continue to receive inadequate or no treatment. Because no exact drug exists, manufacturers of treatment drugs for this disease face a significant challenge in developing a suitable treatment for hemophilia. The regulatory bodies are under increasing pressure to develop a therapy for hemophilia disorder, and as a result, research and development initiatives are rapidly expanding.

Hemophilia Market Segmentation

The global hemophilia market is divided into four segments: type, treatment, therapy, end-use, and region. The global hemophilia market is divided into three types: hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C. The global hemophilia market is also divided into treatment segments. This category includes on-demand and prophylaxis. The hemophilia market is also divided by therapy, which includes replacement therapy and gene therapy. Hospitals, clinics, hemophilia treatment centers, and others are the categorization of end-use segment. The global agricultural fumigants market is divided into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Hemophilia Market Share

As there is no specific treatment for this disorder, hemophilia drugs are emerging as a critical medicinal product for limiting blood loss. Type A disorders are predicted to be four times more common than type B disorders and are the most common type. The types of hemophilia are classified according to the coagulation factor deficiency present in the patient. The growth of the type A segment is anticipated to be moderate over the forecast period, as multiple drugs are accessible from the pharmaceutical industry to treat Type A. The company is called Baxalta, and it is one of the leading Type A drug suppliers for Hemophilia in China, Japan, South Africa, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company sells drugs called Advate and Recombinate. However, government restrictions on the distribution of these drugs in some nations are limiting market growth. Because of the precise treatment options available, hemophilia treatment centers captured a significant market share in the end-use segment.

Hemophilia Market Regional Scenario

Over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest developing region segment. The government's increasing initiative to promote the use of hemophilia drugs is expected to accelerate hemophilia demand over the forecast period. In addition, the use of hemophilia in key therapies such as replacement therapy, immunotolerance induction therapy, and gene therapy is fueling growth in this field. As a result of pharmaceutical advancements in this region, Europe is one of the largest consumers of hemophilia. Furthermore, continuous research and development activities in developed countries present in this region such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and others are raising awareness and consumption of hemophilia, thereby boosting market growth. In terms of revenue generated from the sale of hemophilia, the North America region holds the lion's share of the global hemophilia market. The North America region has the largest market share and is expected to maintain this trend by the end of the prediction period. Factors such as increased awareness of the hemophilia disorder and the need for a cure are propelling market growth in this region.

Hemophilia Market Players

Some of the major players are supplying hemophilia drugs to international locations. These players are focused on providing patients with government-compliant products. Baxalta, Behring, Bayer Healthcare, Biogen, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., CSL Pfizer, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Novo Nordisk, Shire Plc., and others are among the companies serving the global hemophilia market.

These companies are constantly improving their strategies in order to increase revenue generation and market share. For example, in May 2017, Pfizer Inc., a leading provider of hemophilia treatments, signed a collaboration agreement with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. It also includes a global license for developing and commercializing gene therapy programmes for Hemophilia A.

