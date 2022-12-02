Resonate Named to the 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia List for the Eighth Time

RESTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leading provider of A.I.-powered consumer data and intelligence, today announced it has been recognized by Virginia Business Magazine as one of Best Places to Work in Virginia for the eighth time. The annual list is also in conjunction with the Best Companies Group.



This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

Resonate applies cutting-edge AI technology to help clients develop more meaningful human connections with customers that build brand love and loyalty. At Resonate, every employee plays a vital role in the journey of helping the world’s most recognizable brands connect more deeply with consumers.

“We strive to build a culture that fosters innovative thinking and makes people proud to say that they work at Resonate. I believe we have created an environment that encourages people to think freely and continually push for greatness throughout all facets of the company,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “It is a truly special honor to receive this recognition and every Resonator should take pride in their individual contribution to make the Resonation a great place to work.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The final rankings will be announced during an in-person awards luncheon to be held on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven data and intelligence, delivering deep, dynamic data, for analysis and activation, directly through its easy-to-use SaaS platform or through highly rated Managed Media Services. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that describe more than 230 million U.S. individuals. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes.

