Toothbrush Market was valued USD 6.85 billion in 2021 and will reach USD 9.76 billion by 2029, & it will grow at CAGR of 4.8% : GreyViews

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, bristles, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Toothbrush market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Unilever, Conair LLC, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dr. Fresh, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FOREO, Panasonic Holding Corporation, and Lion Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Toothbrush market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Colgate-Palmolive Company is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Toothbrush market.

A typical toothbrush is an oral hygiene tool specifically used for cleaning the teeth, tongue, and gums. Regular use of toothbrush helps in removing plaque and food debris, decreases the various microorganisms stuck within the biofilm, and reduces gingival inflammation. Various types of toothbrush available in the global market include interdental brush, chewable toothbrush, electric brush, ecological toothbrush, and end-tuft brush.

An increased frequency of toothbrushing leads to the replacement of toothbrushes. This automatically influences demand for toothbrushes. Due to the growing focus on whitening and enhanced oral hygiene, the people are brushing their teeth 2 or three times a day. Hence, as a more consumer brushes their teeth, the more rapidly toothbrush will wear away. This results in replacement of old toothbrush with a new one.

In addition, the health consciousness among people enables them to replace their toothbrush after an illness. Therefore, increased frequency of brushing among people due to rising health consciousness boosts demand for tooth brushes.

Scope of Toothbrush Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Bristles, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Unilever, Conair LLC, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dr. Fresh, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FOREO, Panasonic Holding Corporation, and Lion Corporation among others

Segmentation Analysis

Electric toothbrush segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes manual toothbrush and electric toothbrush. Electric toothbrush segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Upsurge in awareness regarding benefits of electric toothbrush, ongoing oral hygiene initiatives, and increasing geriatric population around the globe is boosting growth of this segment. In addition, the electric toothbrush is preferred to be used by handicapped persons, young children, hospitalized patients, and patients wearing fixed orthodontic appliances. This factor is further contributing growth of this segment.

Soft segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The bristles segment includes soft, medium, firm. Soft segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Huge demand for soft bristled toothbrushes among children mainly drives growth of this segment. In addition, this type of brush offers a most significant benefit of gentle cleaning of gums and teeth, without application of extra pressure. Also, this type of brush reaches to the sections of mouth that are unreachable to normal toothbrushes.

Children segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes adults and children. Children segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. According to the WHO Global Oral Health Database, tooth decay is usually reported among 60% to 90% of children on a global scale. In addition, cavities occurs in children due to poor maintenance of oral hygiene and significant consumption of sugar candies. This creates demand for oral hygiene among the children, fueling growth of the toothbrush market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Toothbrush include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region witnessed a major share. According to Worldometer estimates, Asia alone has 4.6 billion inhabitants, or around 56.7% of the global population. The Toothbrush market is anticipated to increase significantly in this area, which is home to the two most populous nations globally, China and India, due to the favorable demographic trends. However, North America is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The need for Toothbrush has increased as a result of easy availability of advanced oral care products and increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Toothbrush market size was valued at USD 0.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2029. In the Europe region, Germany is one of the leading shareholders in the Toothbrush market. In addition, the huge spending power of the population in this country has been a major contributor to the market growth.

Moreover, steady GDP per capita growth coupled with the low inflation in the country has led to the proliferation of oral hygiene industry in this country. Also, this country is seeing increased tobacco consumption. Such factors are contributing to the growth of the toothbrush market.



China

China Toothbrush market size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2029. The factors such as aging & growing population, increasing consumer income, and increased awareness about oral health has driven growth of the China Toothbrush market. In addition, the Healthy China 2030 initiative is aimed at incorporation of health into all policies as well as engagement of the whole government in health. This initiative also includes special provisions related to the improvement of oral health. Such initiatives are opportunistic for growth of the toothbrush market in this country.

Moreover, there are more than 300 million mobile internet users in the country who have children with age under 12 years. This has caused significant demand for e-commerce sales of Toothbrush in the country.

India

India Toothbrush market size was valued at USD 0.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.50 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the highest growing economies in Asia. Increasing population, rising middle class population, ongoing upsurge in awareness about oral health, and changing lifestyle in the country is driving growth of the Toothbrush market. Also, the global market players are introducing a range of toothbrush products in this country due to wide variety of consumers in this country.

Furthermore, in May 2019, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India envisioned the National Oral Health Program aimed at an accessible, affordable, and equitable oral health care delivery in the well-coordinated manner to bring optimal oral health among the people of India. Such government initiatives are opportunistic for growth of the India toothbrush market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in consumer goods and lifestyle sectors has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences towards personal hygiene. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in consumer spending on oral hygiene products across the developing as well as developed countries.

Hence, the pandemic has a moderate impact on the Toothbrush market, owing to the closure of many social arrangement facilities and offices. However, increased sales of Toothbrush on e-commerce platforms has fuelled growth of the market.

